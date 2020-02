SpaceX відправить наступного тижня “ювілейний” Dragon до МКС

The next @SpaceX resupply mission to @Space_Station is now scheduled for Fri., March 6 at 11:50pm ET. The #Dragon spacecraft will deliver over 5,600 pounds of cargo and supplies. More: https://t.co/JdjYueNFbO

About the @ISS_Research on board: https://t.co/db981glRJY pic.twitter.com/FL9SP1Fywn