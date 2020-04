Один з регіонів Канади повністю "одужав" від Covid-19

As of April 20 at 9:00 AM:



Confirmed Cases: 5

Completed Tests: 1574

Negative Tests: 1569

Tests Pending: 27

Recovered Cases: 5



I am excited to announce that, as of today, all of Northwest Territories' COVID-19 cases to date are recovered! 💗 #COVID19 #flattenthecurve #NWT pic.twitter.com/J4Lp6jQRSa