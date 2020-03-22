У голлівудської акторки з України виявили коронавірус
Про це Іванна написала у власному Instagram.
"Всім привіт. Я тільки що отримала результат тесту на Covid-19. Він виявився позитивним", - написала Сахно.
Hi folks. I just heard back from the doctor’s office, I was tested positive for Covid-19. My symptoms showed up at different times, and some were mild: abdominal pain, chest pain, difficulty breathing, nosebleeds and fever. At this point, there’s an abundance of information one can find on how to be careful, the only thing I’d like to keep asking is for us all to be responsible citizens and stay home. Social distancing is our civic duty now. Let’s please take care of each other. Всім привіт. Я тільки що отримала результат тесту на Covid-19. Він виявився позитивним. Симптоми корона вірусу проявились не відразу і не всі одночасно (біль в спині, біль в легенях, температура, носова кровотеча). Хочу попросити кожного з вас, не важливо чи у вас є будь які симптоми, просто будьте вдома. Це наш громадський обов’язок. Тим самим ви збережете життя тим, хто довкола вас. (second picture is a care package @giulliang sent me when I couldn’t find any tylenol online and he went to get the last pack at the pharmacy and ubered it along with our favorite @mudcoffeenyc bread + a hydration mask from @annmakosinski and vitamins. Also thank you @olivianikkanen who gave me the contact of the doctor I went to and @ms_buchak for sending me groceries. And our In From The Cold family for sticking together(remotely) and entertaining the living brains out of each other. This moment taught me how beautiful human connection can be in complete isolation.
"Симптоми коронавірусу проявились не відразу й не всі одночасно (біль у спині, біль в легенях, температура, носова кровотеча). Хочу попросити кожного з вас, не важливо чи у вас є будь-які симптоми, просто будьте вдома. Це наш громадський обов’язок. Тим самим ви збережете життя тим, хто довкола вас", - йдеться у дописі акторки.
Станом на ранок 22 березня вірусом SARS-CoV-2 у світі інфікувались 307 280 людей. Загалом померли 13 049, ще 92 376 людей одужали.