Ізраїль у відповідь на провокації атакував військові об'єкти на кордоні з Сирією

Ізраїль у відповідь на провокації атакував військові об'єкти на кордоні з Сирією

Укрінформ
Армія оборони Ізраїлю атакувала воєнні об'єкти Сирії, звинувативши країну в спробі підриву вибухових пристроїв на кордоні.

Про це повідомляє Укрінформ із посиланням на ізраїльських військових.

Були проведені запуски ракет по наглядових постах, ППО та командним постам Сирії.

Читайте також: Протиповітряна оборона Ізраїлю перехопила випущену з сектора Гази ракету

Також армія Ізраїлю опублікувала відео ліквідації на кордоні чотирьох осіб, які планували провести вибухи.

Як раніше повідомляв Укрінформ, у понеділок вранці Ізраїльські винищувачі атакували об'єкти ХАМАС у відповідь на обстріл із сектора Гази

більше новин
Розширений пошукПриховати розширений пошук
За період:
-