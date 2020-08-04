Ізраїль у відповідь на провокації атакував військові об'єкти на кордоні з Сирією

Про це повідомляє Укрінформ із посиланням на ізраїльських військових.

Були проведені запуски ракет по наглядових постах, ППО та командним постам Сирії.

In response to an attempted IED attack near the security fence between Syria & Israel last night, we just struck SAF targets in Syria including: 🎯 observation posts 🎯 intel collection systems 🎯 anti-aircraft artillery 🎯 command & control systems We hold Syria responsible.

Також армія Ізраїлю опублікувала відео ліквідації на кордоні чотирьох осіб, які планували провести вибухи.

This is the moment when four terrorists attempted to plant explosives near the security fence between #Israel and #Syria last night...



...and the moment we stopped them.



We will continue to defend Israel's borders from all enemy threats. pic.twitter.com/bQPGPiJFlg