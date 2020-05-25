Гітарист гурту Queen переніс серцевий напад
Про це він повідомив в Instagram.
"Справжній серцевий напад (Sheer Heart Attack — назва однойменного альбому Queen, 1974 р. – ред.). Я завжди трохи переживав, чи може ця назва засмутити людей, які дійсно пережили серцевий напад. Я насправді дуже радий, що опинився в цьому клубі - і мене це зовсім не засмучує! Бережіть себе, друзі", - написав Мей.
Hmm ... Sheer Heart Attack eh ? Well, I think I always worried a little bit about that album title. I wondered if it might upset some people who had actually had heart attacks. I’m actually quite relieved now that I’m in that club - and I don’t find it upsetting at all ! Take. care folks. And ... why did those discs in my spine get so squished? Well I think 50 years of running around with a guitar strap over my left shoulder holding a heavy guitar might have something to do with it ! But it probably WAS all worth it ! Bri
За словами музиканта, йому зробили операцію і встановили три стенти. Він розповів, що ніколи не думав, що з ним таке станеться, адже вів здоровий спосіб життя і правильно харчувався.
Музикант закликав своїх прихильників слідкувати за своїм здоров’ям.
Як повідомлялося, раніше у травні Мей травмувався, працюючи у саду. В Instagram він публікував фото з милицями.
My first walk in the park since this all began. My ... the air feels good ! Sky is blue - sun is clear and bright and warm and the breeze is cool. White fluffy cloud scud over my head. But I’m dependent on these ‘crutch’ devices to get around. There’s always ONE snag !! Well, not for long, hopefully. I’ve been through these scrapes plenty of times before. They make you stronger, right ?! If they don’t kill ya !! Well, I’m not planning to check out just yet !!! Rock on out there !! Isolate !!! Photo by Phil Webb, who bought me an ice cream - Thanks Phil - lovely day !!! Bri