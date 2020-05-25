Гітарист гурту Queen переніс серцевий напад

Гітарист гурту Queen переніс серцевий напад

72-річний гітарист музичного гурту Queen Брайан Мей переніс серцевий напад та операцію.

Про це він повідомив в Instagram.

"Справжній серцевий напад (Sheer Heart Attack — назва однойменного альбому Queen, 1974 р. – ред.). Я завжди трохи переживав, чи може ця назва засмутити людей, які дійсно пережили серцевий напад. Я насправді дуже радий, що опинився в цьому клубі - і мене це зовсім не засмучує! Бережіть себе, друзі", - написав Мей.

За словами музиканта, йому зробили операцію і встановили три стенти. Він розповів, що ніколи не думав, що з ним таке станеться, адже вів здоровий спосіб життя і правильно харчувався.

Музикант закликав своїх прихильників слідкувати за своїм здоров’ям.

Як повідомлялося, раніше у травні Мей травмувався, працюючи у саду. В Instagram він публікував фото з милицями.

