В Австралії лютує буревій – хвилі на узбережжі сягають 11 метрів

Been a wild few days around much of #NSW & while the #rain has eased for most, the system isn't quite done yet. Big #surf is already pounding places like Carters Headland, Kianga & more is still to come. Warnings here https://t.co/AZaM3S1o1y 📸 Insta @andymck_photo @nswpolice pic.twitter.com/stzh5uzDvb