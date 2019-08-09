Принцеса Шарлотта показала язик учасникам парусної регати
Принц Вільям та Кейт Міддлтон навіть взяли участь у змаганнях, щоправда, у різних командах. Про це йдеться на офіційній сторінці KensingtonRoyal у Твіттері.
⛵ …and they’re off! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are going head to head in The King’s Cup, raising awareness and funds for eight of Their Royal Highnesses’ patronages. The Duke is competing on behalf of @childbereavementuk and The Duchess on behalf of the Early Years programme delivered by The Royal Foundation. Their Royal Highnesses are joined by Fara Williams for @centrepointuk, Dan Snow for @ldnairamb, Bear Grylls for @tusk_org, John Bishop for @actiononaddiction, Katie Thistleton for @_place2be, and Helen Glover for @afnccf. Their Royal Highnesses hope that The King’s Cup will become an annual event, bringing greater awareness to the wider benefits of sport, whilst also raising support and funds for the causes that The Duke and Duchess support. Visit the link in our bio to find out more.
У результаті команда герцогині посіла сьоме місце, а команда її чоловіка - почесне третє.
Відзначилася також і маленька принцеса Шарлотта, яка спочатку вболівала за батьків, а потім разом з мамою вітала учасників регати, показавши їм язик.