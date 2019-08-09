Принцеса Шарлотта показала язик учасникам парусної регати

Разом з батьками та старшим братом маленька принцеса відвідала відкриття парусної регати.

Принц Вільям та Кейт Міддлтон навіть взяли участь у змаганнях, щоправда, у різних командах. Про це йдеться на офіційній сторінці KensingtonRoyal у Твіттері.

У результаті команда герцогині посіла сьоме місце, а команда її чоловіка - почесне третє. 

Відзначилася також і маленька принцеса Шарлотта, яка спочатку вболівала за батьків, а потім разом з мамою вітала учасників регати, показавши їм язик.

