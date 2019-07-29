Аномальна спека у Скандинавії б'є всі рекорди

Глобальне потепління відчули у Північній Європі: так у Фінляндії вперше за 175 років зафіксували 33 градуси тепла.

Рекорд зафіксували на найстарішій метеорологічної станції в Гельсінкі, повідомляє "Європейська правда".

Попередній рекорд, 31,6 градуса тепла, був встановлений у липні 1945 року.

Не менш спекотно й у сусідній Швеції. Там навіть вищий температурний рекорд – майже 35 градусів вище нуля. У Норвегії реєструють такі ж показники. Через спекотну погоду люди втрачають урожаї.

Місцеві метеорологи б'ють на сполох, адже востаннє такі феномени реєстрували 75 років тому. На початку тижня спека докучала Європі. У Франції, Іспанії, Італії було більше 40 градусів. Зараз температура в Європі трохи пішла на спад.

