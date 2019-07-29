Аномальна спека у Скандинавії б'є всі рекорди

Глобальне потепління відчули у Північній Європі: так у Фінляндії вперше за 175 років зафіксували 33 градуси тепла.

Рекорд зафіксували на найстарішій метеорологічної станції в Гельсінкі, повідомляє "Європейська правда".

Попередній рекорд, 31,6 градуса тепла, був встановлений у липні 1945 року.

Currently Lapland Finland is so hot the reindeer come to the beach to cool off pic.twitter.com/I8uXio8J86 — Tinka the Rainbow Fox (@Tinkafur) July 27, 2019

Scandinavia heat update...cold front is moving south/southwestward across the area. It reached 90F again in southern Finland before the cooling winds from north began to lower temperatures, southern Sweden, most of Norway still hot, 90's once again in Norway! #MYKGNSNEWS pic.twitter.com/6cf32CEJ0r — Richard Heatwave Berler (@HeatwaveKGNS) July 28, 2019

Не менш спекотно й у сусідній Швеції. Там навіть вищий температурний рекорд – майже 35 градусів вище нуля. У Норвегії реєструють такі ж показники. Через спекотну погоду люди втрачають урожаї.

It’s been super hot in Sweden and I’m not enjoying it because I know Mother Nature is hurting:((( pic.twitter.com/AuTlNk6LjM — Céline (@eteeweeteebby) July 27, 2019

Another hot day in #Norway today! Even the #cows were chilling out in the shade. Traveled around #skei and parts of the #Jostedalsbreen National Park. Thank goodness for air conditioning in the car! #Norway #roadtrip #Scenery pic.twitter.com/LRJxLn37KU — Ashley Davidson-Fisher (@backyardprovenc) July 27, 2019

Місцеві метеорологи б'ють на сполох, адже востаннє такі феномени реєстрували 75 років тому. На початку тижня спека докучала Європі. У Франції, Іспанії, Італії було більше 40 градусів. Зараз температура в Європі трохи пішла на спад.